Kyiv: We have launched a Counter-Offensive in several Areas
Ukraine has launched a counter-offensive in several areas of hostilities, thus radically changing the situation, said an adviser to the Ukrainian president, Reuters reported.
Earlier this morning, Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, wrote on Twitter that Russian warships had fired rockets and artillery at coastal areas in the Odessa region at night, BGNES reported.
Russia's navy “fired a huge amount of ammunition from a great distance” along the coast near the village of Tuzla, Herashchenko wrote.
He did not share details of any damage or casualties, but said “there have been no attempts to land troops”.
According to UN estimates, at least 691 civilians were killed and 1,143 wounded in Ukraine since February 24, when Russia launched a war against its western neighbor.
More than 3 million refugees have fled the country, and about 6.7 million have been internally displaced, UN agencies said.
