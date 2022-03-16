Chaos in Front of Crisis Center in Burgas due to a Problem with the Refugee Status of Ukrainians

Chaos and long queues in front of the crisis center in Burgas due to a problem with the registration of refugees in the seaside town.

Today, mobile teams of the Agency for Refugees had to register Ukrainian citizens in the region, but it turned out that only documents were distributed to refugees who applied last week. However, many Ukrainians are left with the impression that they will be able to gain humanitarian status today, so they filled the Sea Station, where the crisis center is located.

The Refugee Agency has asked Ukrainians to return next week, sparking discontent.

“We cannot get humanitarian status. We can't get help. We came here and we can't get any help. I am with children, you see, I am with children and I have no help, says one of the women.”

“There is no organization. There are two institutions there, but I don't understand anything. What rights do we have, nothing at all,” said Svetlana from Kharkiv.

“Everyone came to us at one point and it caused chaos. We are waiting for the new migration specialists, they are training them, they are doing something with the system. In a week there will be 5-6 new specialists who will work all week and I think it will happen very quickly,” said Alexandra Dobih, a volunteer.



