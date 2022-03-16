USA: Russia is Sanctioning the Wrong Biden

The US government has ridiculed Russia's sanctions against US President Joe Biden and other politicians, the DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

“I want to point out that President Biden is younger, so they may have sanctioned his father, eternal memory to him,” said spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

The full name of the American president is Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. His father's name is Joseph Robinette Biden Sr. and that name is on the sanctions list.

“You will not be surprised that none of us are planning tourist visits to Russia,” Psaki added.

Russia is Imposing Sanctions on Biden

Russia's foreign ministry has published a list of sanctions against 13 people already banned from entering Russia.

Among them are Biden, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, and spokeswoman Jen Psaki. In addition to them, Hillary Clinton has also been sanctioned.



