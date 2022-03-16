Bulgarian Colonel: Bulgaria must Provide Military Assistance to Ukraine

“Bulgaria must provide military assistance to Ukraine with weapons and ammunition.” Colonel Vladimir Milenski expressed such an opinion in the studio on Nova TV.

“When a criminal enters your neighbor’s house and rapes people inside, the first thing you need to do is not send him handkerchiefs to wipe his tears but to help him by force. The criminal is stopped by force. Our country must help Ukraine from military and moral point of view,” he explained.

According to him, our pilots are not prepared for war.

“Our planes are not modern. The most dangerous thing is that the pilots have no flight training for war. They are preparing for parades. The situation is the same in the navy,” Milenski explained.

According to him, in this war, on one side is Russia, and on the other is the whole democratic world.

“Russia has been abandoned by even its closest allies. The Russian state cannot win either during war or peace. She's just on the wrong side of the story this time too. There is no way the whole world can be against you and win. You can win short-term battles, but the war is not won that way because there are other rules,” Milenski added.



/Nova

