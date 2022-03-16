VMRO-DPMNE: Macedonia Suffers from Bulgarian Aggression, just as Ukraine Suffers from Russia

The right hand of the leader of VMRO-DPMNE (North Macedonia's opposition party) Hristijan Mickoski, Alexander Nikoloski compared Bulgaria with the Russian aggression against Ukraine, BGNES reported.

During the extraordinary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, Nikoloski said the following: “What we emphasize is that the Ukrainian and Macedonian people have many similarities. As they challenge the Ukrainian national identity, so Bulgaria challenges the Macedonian national identity. Just as the Ukrainian language is disputed, so is Bulgaria challenging the Macedonian language. As the Ukrainian people suffer, so the Macedonian people suffer.”

The BGNES reporter recalls that the EU ambassador to Skopje, David Geer, two weeks ago officially and publicly called for such comparisons not to be made because this is not true. Nevertheless, officials and public figures continue to compare Bulgaria to Russia's aggression against Ukraine.



