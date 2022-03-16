US Senate unanimously Condemned Putin as a War Criminal

The US Senate unanimously adopted a resolution yesterday condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal, Reuters reported.

The resolution, tabled by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and backed by senators from both parties, called on the International Criminal Court in The Hague and other countries to launch an investigation into Russia's armed forces for war crimes during the invasion of Ukraine.

“All of us in this House, Democrats and Republicans, have come together to say that Vladimir Putin cannot escape responsibility for the atrocities committed against the Ukrainian people,” Senate Democrat leader Chuck Schumer said before the vote.



/BTA

