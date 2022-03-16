COVID-19 in Bulgaria: More New Cases than Vaccinated People

Society » HEALTH | March 16, 2022, Wednesday // 08:17
The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours are 2393, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

The tests performed were 18,262, the active cases were 195,420, and the cured ones were 3,260

There are 248 newly admitted patients in hospitals, and 80.65 percent of them have not been vaccinated. The total number of hospitalized is 2349. 288 of them are in intensive care units.

The death toll for the last 24 hours is 34, and 91.18 percent of them have not been vaccinated. Thus, the total number of victims of covid reached 36,196 in the country.

The doses of vaccines administered are 2327. With them, the total number is already 4 327 565.

/BTA

