Day 21 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Peace Talks are now “More Realistic”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the two chambers of the US Congress online this afternoon. The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will announce another $ 800 million in aid to Ukraine.

Russian-Ukrainian talks will resume later today, according to the Ukrainian side, Moscow has softened its position.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, three million people have fled the war.

There were explosions and sirens again at night in Kyiv. A curfew is in force in the capital, so there will be no evacuation today, authorities warned. In Mariupol, local officials say about 400 patients and doctors have been held hostage in a hospital.

An international peacekeeping mission must be sent to Ukraine, the leader of Poland's ruling party, Jaroslav Kaczynski, told a news conference. Kaczynski is part of Poland's representatives, who, along with those from the Czech Republic and Slovenia, arrived by train in Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Last night, Zelenski said in a video address that “for now” his country is withdrawing from NATO membership.

Negotiations between the Ukrainian delegation and Russia must continue, and the positions of both countries now sound more realistic, Volodymyr Zelensky also said.

In his statement, Zelensky also addressed Russian citizens, saying that the war would end in disgrace for their country, but what would happen would depend on the actions of the people:

“Everyone must work in their place, including our representatives in the negotiations with the Russian Federation. This is important, difficult, but important because every war ends in an agreement. The meetings continue and, as they report to me, the positions sound more realistic. But it also takes time for the decisions to be in Ukraine's favor.”

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees said more than 3 million Ukrainians have left their country so far. One million and 800 thousand of them are in Poland, and about 300 thousand travel to Western Europe.

Russia's foreign ministry says Moscow has launched a procedure to withdraw from the Council of Europe. One of the reasons is that NATO and EU countries are abusing their majority in the organization and have consistently turned it into an instrument of anti-Russian policy. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, this act will not affect the rights and freedoms of Russians, as the constitution of the Russian Federation establishes guarantees no less than those in the European Convention on Human Rights.

Russian Journalist who Protested on TV will be Prosecuted

Marina Ovsyannikova, who entered the studio of the Channel One of Russian television with an anti-war poster during the main news program, was fined and released. She told the court that she pleaded not guilty and that she remained convinced that Russia was committing a crime in Ukraine.



