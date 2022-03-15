Bulgarian President: The Security System in Europe is Collapsing before our Eyes

“Whatever the prehistory, whatever the pretext for the war in Ukraine, nothing can justify trampling on the country's national sovereignty, casualties, destruction and great suffering. The war in the immediate vicinity of our borders is radically changing the security environment in the region.” This was said by President Rumen Radev after a meeting with Romanian counterpart Klaus Johannes on Tuesday.

“Europe's security system, built over decades, is collapsing before our eyes. Systems and supply routes, communication lines, their interruption, the threat to energy security, the imposition of unprecedented sanctions on Russia, put our economies and social systems to a great test,” added Bulgaria’s president.

According to Radev, all these processes consolidate the unity and determination of the European Union and NATO for coordinated action across the spectrum of international relations. “Romania and Bulgaria share a common responsibility for the system of gradual deterrence and defense measures implemented under the auspices of the alliance in order to ensure security and stability in our region,” the president stressed.

According to the head of state, the crisis in Ukraine has highlighted the great need for comprehensive connectivity between Romania and Bulgaria - infrastructure, transport, energy, digital, technological connectivity for new fuel pipelines, especially in crisis and martial law.

“I expect, and this is our common call, to the governments of the two friendly countries, vigorous measures to overcome the drastic backlog of our connectivity over the last 30 years. We have long been talking about bridges, highways, railways, pipelines. This war has clearly shown that it is high time to take vigorous measures and overcome this backlog,” Radev said.

Radev explained that he has always been in favor of increased air policing. “It allows not only for greater security but also for better training of our crews. But I am strongly against Bulgaria losing this ability. If we allow this due to carelessness, ignorance or hysterical ideologizing of the problem, it means Bulgaria to abdicate from the protection of its own airspace and from its obligations to NATO's collective defense,” said the President.

In the framework of the bilateral talks, a common goal was specified, in addition to Schengen - the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. “We are together there again and I think that with joint efforts we will soon achieve success,” added our head of state.



