Russia is Imposing Sanctions on Biden

Russia has imposed sanctions on US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and 10 other senior administration officials and political figures, including Pentagon and CIA officials, TASS and Russia Today reported.

Moscow has said sanctions are a reciprocal measure imposed by Washington against senior Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin.



