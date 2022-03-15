Russian Journalist who Protested on TV will be Prosecuted

Unprecedented courage and an act of resistance against the war in Ukraine were shown by Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova. The news editor of Russia's state-run “Первый канал” (Channel One) appeared live on TV with an anti-war poster, after which she was arrested and faces up to 15 years in prison. The Kremlin called the event “hooliganism.” And shortly after she wrote on Twitter that she did not regret her action, the journalist's profile was deleted. This afternoon, the Ostankino District Court opened a case against her - Ovsyannikova is answering before Themis for an administrative violation - organizing an uncoordinated public event.

Russian Journalist Detained for Calling for an End to the War in Ukraine

15 seconds that left no one indifferent. 15 seconds in which a journalist dared to do what many would not. Her name is Marina Ovsyannikova - 44 years old, mother of two children and editor of the news on Russian state television. During the main program, while the host was reading news about the sanctions against Russia, Marina appeared behind her with a poster reading “NO TO WAR. Stop the war! Don't believe the propaganda! You are being lied to here.” A quick response from the editing room followed and other shots appeared on the screen. But the sensation remained a fact.

Minutes later, the journalist published a pre-recorded message. Her mother is Russian and her father is Ukrainian. According to her, what is happening in Ukraine at the moment is a crime, and Russia is an aggressor country.

“The responsibility for this aggression lies with the conscience of a single person. This person is Vladimir Putin. Unfortunately, in recent years I have worked for Channel One and engaged in Kremlin propaganda, and now I am very ashamed of it. I am ashamed that I allowed to tell lies on TV and to zombify the Russians. We were silent in 2014 when it started. We did not go to rallies when the Kremlin poisoned Navalny. We silently watched this anti-human regime. Now the whole world and ten generations have turned away from us Our descendants will not wash away the shame of this fratricidal war,” said Marina Ovsyannikova.

Russian Journalist Marina Ovsynnikova, who Protested against the War, is Missing

Marina was arrested and taken to the Ostankino police station.

“I am grateful to those Russians who remain open to the truth. Who fight against misinformation and say things as they are. I want to thank personally the woman who entered the studio of Channel One with a poster against the war. To those who do not they are afraid to protest,” said Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described Marina's actions as “hooliganism”.

“Channel One, as well as our presenters, are known for their high-quality, timely and objective information. As for the woman in question, this is a hooligan act. Television and the authorities are dealing with this case. This is not our job,” said Dmitry Peskov.

This afternoon, Marina wrote on Twitter that she does not regret her actions, knows that she will pay a high price and needs support. Three hours later, her profile was deleted. The EC condemned her arrest.

“We welcome the brave and peaceful Russian citizens who dare to openly criticize Putin's war. And especially the journalism of the state-run Channel One, whose executive director is, among other things, one of the main conduits of the regime's propaganda,” said Peter Stano, spokesman for the European Commission.

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Russian dissident and former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky voiced support for the journalist.

“The repression against free media in Russia follows the same course as in Belarus - the truth is forbidden. And the people who speak it pay a high price - work and even their freedom. But they choose the truth no matter what,” said Tsikhanouskaya.

Marina Ovsyannikova, a news editor at Channel One, a mother of two, has just appeared on state television during a poster reading “Stop the war! Don't believe the propaganda! They are lying to you here. And she was arrested,” said Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a Russian businessman and dissident.

The journalist could be prosecuted under Russia's new media law, which bans the dissemination of news discrediting the Russian armed forces. Marina Ovsyannikova is threatened with 5 to 15 years in prison.



