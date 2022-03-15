Bulgaria: Inflation Hit 10%

Annual inflation in Bulgaria in February reached 10%, according to the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

The consumer price index in February 2022 compared to January 2022 was 101.4%, i.e. monthly inflation is 1.4%. Inflation since the beginning of the year (February 2022 compared to December 2021) is 2.9%, and annual inflation for February 2022 compared to February 2021 is 10.0%.

The average annual inflation for the period March 2021 - February 2022 compared to the period March 2020 - February 2021 is 5.0%.

In February 2022, compared to the previous month, the prices of goods and services in the consumer groups changed as follows:

• food and non-alcoholic beverages - an increase of 3.3%;

• alcoholic beverages and tobacco products - an increase of 0.3%;

• clothing and footwear - a decrease of 1.0%;

• housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels - a decrease of 0.4%;

• home furnishings, household appliances and accessories and routine maintenance of the home - an increase of 1.3%;

• healthcare - increase by 0.3%;

• transport - an increase of 1.7%;

• communications - an increase of 1.1%;

• entertainment and culture - a decrease of 1.0%;

• education - an increase of 0.2%;

• restaurants and hotels - an increase of 1.9%;

• miscellaneous goods and services - an increase of 1.1%.

In February 2022 the prices of the following food products increased: rice - by 2.5%, flour - by 4.2%, bread - by 1.1%, pasta - by 1.3%, beef - by 2.3%, pork meat - by 1.4%, poultry meat - by 4.1%, sausages - by 2.5, fish - by 0.9%, whole and low-fat milk - by 3.1 and 2.9%, respectively, yogurt - by 0.9%, cheese - by 1.6%, yellow cheese - by 1.1%, cottage cheese - by 2.0%, eggs - by 0.8%, milk butter - by 4.0%, margarine - by 4.5%, sunflower oil - by 1.0%, apples - by 5.2% %, citrus and southern fruits - by 2.4%, tomatoes - by 27.4%, cucumbers - by 17.4%, cabbage - by 14.3%, pepper - by 23.3%, ripe onions and garlic - by 1.4 and 2.2%, respectively, green onions and leeks - by 4.9%, root vegetables (carrots and beets) - by 1.4%, leafy vegetables - by 4.1%, olives - by 5.1%, mushrooms - by 2.2%, ripe beans - by 1.6%, sugar - by 1.9% , vinegar - by 1.6%, salt - by 2.1%, coffee - by 6.7%, tea - by 1.5%, mineral water - by 3.1%, carbonated drinks - by 2.2%, brandy - by 1.7%, wines - by 2.3%, beer - by 0.6%, and others.

In February 2022 the prices of the following food products decreased: smoked pork fillet - by 0.1%, minced meat - by 3.1%, olive oil - by 2.5%, potatoes - by 0.3%, and others .

During the month under review in the groups of non-food goods and services there was an increase in prices for: materials for repair and maintenance of dwellings - by 2.7%, firewood - by 0.4%, furniture - by 2.7%, refrigerators - by 1.0%, air conditioning installations - by 0.3%, other cleaning and disinfecting agents (liquid household cleaners) - by 1.2%, washing powders - by 2.5%, diesel fuel - by 3.5%, petrol A95H - by 3.7%, petrol A100H - by 3.3%, bus transport - by 0.8%, passenger taxis - by 0.6%, telecommunications services - by 1.5%, floriculture - by 6.1%, catering services - by 2.1%, short-term accommodation services - by 0.6%, barber and hairdressing services - by 3.6%, personal hygiene products - by 0.8%, banking services and fees - by 0.4%, and others.

In February 2022 in the groups of non-food goods and services there was a decrease in prices for: clothing and footwear - by 0.8 and 1.5%, respectively, central gas supply - by 14.3%, gaseous fuels for domestic use - by 0.1%, coal - by 3.0%, pellets - by 2.4%, boilers - by 0.6%, vacuum cleaners - by 1.5%, dishwashing detergents - by 1.7%, tires for cars and bicycles - by 1.0%, methane for LTS - by 5.3%, TVs - by 1.2%, personal computers - by 0.1%, cosmetics - by 0.1%, and others.

In February 2022 an increase was registered in the prices of: medicinal products - by 0.3%, medical and dental services - by 0.5 and 0.4%, respectively.

According to final NSI data, the consumer price index in January 2022 compared to December 2021 was 101.5%, i.e. monthly inflation is 1.5%

Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP)

The harmonized index of consumer prices for February 2022 compared to January 2022 is 101.2%, i.e. monthly inflation is 1.2%. Inflation since the beginning of the year (February 2022 compared to December 2021) is 2.4%, and annual inflation for February

2022 compared to February 2021 is 8.4%

The average annual inflation for the period March 2021 - February 2022 compared to the period March 2020 - February 2021 was 4.2%.

According to the HICP, in February 2022, compared to the previous month, the prices of goods and services in the consumer groups changed as follows:

• food and non-alcoholic beverages - an increase of 3.2%;

• alcoholic beverages and tobacco products - an increase of 0.4%;

• clothing and footwear - a decrease of 0.9%;

• housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels - a decrease of 0.2%;

• home furnishings, household appliances and accessories and routine maintenance of the home - an increase of 1.4%;

• healthcare - increase by 0.3%;

• transport - an increase of 1.1%;

• communications - an increase of 1.1%;

• entertainment and culture - an increase of 0.1%;

• education - an increase of 0.2%;

• restaurants and hotels - an increase of 1.6%;

• miscellaneous goods and services - an increase of 0.9%.

According to final NSI data, the harmonized index of consumer prices for January 2022 compared to December 2021 is 101.2%, i.e. monthly inflation is 1.2%.

Small Basket Price Index (SBPI)

The price index for the small basket for February 2022 compared to January 2022 is 102.1%, and since the beginning of the year (February 2022 compared to December 2021) is 103.9%.

In February 2022, the prices of goods and services from the small basket for the lowest 20% of households changed compared to the previous month, as follows:

• food products - an increase of 3.8%;

• non-food products - an increase of 0.6%;

• services - an increase of 0.1%.

According to final NSI data, the price index for the small basket in January 2022 compared to December 2021 is 101.7%



