Bulgaria: Inflation Hit 10%

Business | March 15, 2022, Tuesday // 16:14
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Inflation Hit 10% Nova

Annual inflation in Bulgaria in February reached 10%, according to the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

The consumer price index in February 2022 compared to January 2022 was 101.4%, i.e. monthly inflation is 1.4%. Inflation since the beginning of the year (February 2022 compared to December 2021) is 2.9%, and annual inflation for February 2022 compared to February 2021 is 10.0%.

The average annual inflation for the period March 2021 - February 2022 compared to the period March 2020 - February 2021 is 5.0%.

In February 2022, compared to the previous month, the prices of goods and services in the consumer groups changed as follows:

• food and non-alcoholic beverages - an increase of 3.3%;

• alcoholic beverages and tobacco products - an increase of 0.3%;

• clothing and footwear - a decrease of 1.0%;

• housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels - a decrease of 0.4%;

• home furnishings, household appliances and accessories and routine maintenance of the home - an increase of 1.3%;

• healthcare - increase by 0.3%;

• transport - an increase of 1.7%;

• communications - an increase of 1.1%;

• entertainment and culture - a decrease of 1.0%;

• education - an increase of 0.2%;

• restaurants and hotels - an increase of 1.9%;

• miscellaneous goods and services - an increase of 1.1%.

In February 2022 the prices of the following food products increased: rice - by 2.5%, flour - by 4.2%, bread - by 1.1%, pasta - by 1.3%, beef - by 2.3%, pork meat - by 1.4%, poultry meat - by 4.1%, sausages - by 2.5, fish - by 0.9%, whole and low-fat milk - by 3.1 and 2.9%, respectively, yogurt - by 0.9%, cheese - by 1.6%, yellow cheese - by 1.1%, cottage cheese - by 2.0%, eggs - by 0.8%, milk butter - by 4.0%, margarine - by 4.5%, sunflower oil - by 1.0%, apples - by 5.2% %, citrus and southern fruits - by 2.4%, tomatoes - by 27.4%, cucumbers - by 17.4%, cabbage - by 14.3%, pepper - by 23.3%, ripe onions and garlic - by 1.4 and 2.2%, respectively, green onions and leeks - by 4.9%, root vegetables (carrots and beets) - by 1.4%, leafy vegetables - by 4.1%, olives - by 5.1%, mushrooms - by 2.2%, ripe beans - by 1.6%, sugar - by 1.9% , vinegar - by 1.6%, salt - by 2.1%, coffee - by 6.7%, tea - by 1.5%, mineral water - by 3.1%, carbonated drinks - by 2.2%, brandy - by 1.7%, wines - by 2.3%, beer - by 0.6%, and others.

In February 2022 the prices of the following food products decreased: smoked pork fillet - by 0.1%, minced meat - by 3.1%, olive oil - by 2.5%, potatoes - by 0.3%, and others .

During the month under review in the groups of non-food goods and services there was an increase in prices for: materials for repair and maintenance of dwellings - by 2.7%, firewood - by 0.4%, furniture - by 2.7%, refrigerators - by 1.0%, air conditioning installations - by 0.3%, other cleaning and disinfecting agents (liquid household cleaners) - by 1.2%, washing powders - by 2.5%, diesel fuel - by 3.5%, petrol A95H - by 3.7%, petrol A100H - by 3.3%, bus transport - by 0.8%, passenger taxis - by 0.6%, telecommunications services - by 1.5%, floriculture - by 6.1%, catering services - by 2.1%, short-term accommodation services - by 0.6%, barber and hairdressing services - by 3.6%, personal hygiene products - by 0.8%, banking services and fees - by 0.4%, and others.

In February 2022 in the groups of non-food goods and services there was a decrease in prices for: clothing and footwear - by 0.8 and 1.5%, respectively, central gas supply - by 14.3%, gaseous fuels for domestic use - by 0.1%, coal - by 3.0%, pellets - by 2.4%, boilers - by 0.6%, vacuum cleaners - by 1.5%, dishwashing detergents - by 1.7%, tires for cars and bicycles - by 1.0%, methane for LTS - by 5.3%, TVs - by 1.2%, personal computers - by 0.1%, cosmetics - by 0.1%, and others.

In February 2022 an increase was registered in the prices of: medicinal products - by 0.3%, medical and dental services - by 0.5 and 0.4%, respectively.

According to final NSI data, the consumer price index in January 2022 compared to December 2021 was 101.5%, i.e. monthly inflation is 1.5%

Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP)

The harmonized index of consumer prices for February 2022 compared to January 2022 is 101.2%, i.e. monthly inflation is 1.2%. Inflation since the beginning of the year (February 2022 compared to December 2021) is 2.4%, and annual inflation for February

2022 compared to February 2021 is 8.4%

The average annual inflation for the period March 2021 - February 2022 compared to the period March 2020 - February 2021 was 4.2%.

According to the HICP, in February 2022, compared to the previous month, the prices of goods and services in the consumer groups changed as follows:

• food and non-alcoholic beverages - an increase of 3.2%;

• alcoholic beverages and tobacco products - an increase of 0.4%;

• clothing and footwear - a decrease of 0.9%;

• housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels - a decrease of 0.2%;

• home furnishings, household appliances and accessories and routine maintenance of the home - an increase of 1.4%;

• healthcare - increase by 0.3%;

• transport - an increase of 1.1%;

• communications - an increase of 1.1%;

• entertainment and culture - an increase of 0.1%;

• education - an increase of 0.2%;

• restaurants and hotels - an increase of 1.6%;

• miscellaneous goods and services - an increase of 0.9%.

According to final NSI data, the harmonized index of consumer prices for January 2022 compared to December 2021 is 101.2%, i.e. monthly inflation is 1.2%.

Small Basket Price Index (SBPI)

The price index for the small basket for February 2022 compared to January 2022 is 102.1%, and since the beginning of the year (February 2022 compared to December 2021) is 103.9%.

In February 2022, the prices of goods and services from the small basket for the lowest 20% of households changed compared to the previous month, as follows:

• food products - an increase of 3.8%;

• non-food products - an increase of 0.6%;

• services - an increase of 0.1%.

According to final NSI data, the price index for the small basket in January 2022 compared to December 2021 is 101.7%

/BGNES

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: inflation, Bulgaria, price, products
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria