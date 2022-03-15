Russian Journalist Marina Ovsynnikova, who Protested against the War, is Missing

There is no information on the whereabouts of the Russian journalist who protested on state television.

Russian Journalist Detained for Calling for an End to the War in Ukraine

The journalist and editor, Marina Osvyannikova, was detained last night in the media building of “Первый канал” (First Channel). She appeared on the air behind the head of the central news broadcaster. On a poster she was carrying was a call to stop the war, and that people should not believe the propaganda of state television.

Before making the demonstration on the air, 44-year-old Marina Ovsyannikova recorded a video address.

“What is happening now in Ukraine is a crime, and Russia is an aggressor state. The responsibility for this aggression lies with the conscience of only one person. This man is Vladimir Putin. My father is Ukrainian, my mother is Russian. We have never been enemies. Russia must end this fratricidal war immediately, and our fraternal peoples can still reconcile,” Marina Ovsyannikova said in the video.



