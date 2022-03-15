Kamala Harris discussed the Strengthening of NATO Forces with Bulgarian PM Kiril Petkov

The next steps in the collective response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the strengthening of NATO forces were also the subject of a telephone conversation last night with Prime Minister Kirill Petkov and US Vice President Kamala Harris. This is clear from Harris's post on Facebook, as well as from a message from the US Embassy in Bulgaria.

“I spoke by telephone with the Prime Ministers of Bulgaria and the Czech Republic, Kiril Petkov and Petr Fiala, to discuss the next steps in our collective response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including strengthening NATO's defense capabilities and providing humanitarian aid to those fleeing violence.” - says the publication of Kamala Harris.

NATO to Deploy 3,000 Personnel and Equipment in Bulgaria and Romania within Hours

Last night, the press service of the Bulgarian government announced that during the conversation Harris thanked the Bulgarian government for the humanitarian aid that our country gives to Ukraine, as well as for the reception of those fleeing the war.

Today, the US Embassy in Bulgaria announced that Vice President Harris underlined the US commitment to the security of NATO allies and expressed support for the collective efforts to strengthen NATO's defense capabilities and deterrence.

US Secretary of Defense will Visit Bulgaria this Week

Meanwhile, the Pentagon announced that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will visit Bulgaria this week.

The visit to Bulgaria will give Austin the opportunity to meet with the country's civilian and military leaders, said spokesman John Kirby. He described the upcoming visit as a key stop in terms of the Alliance's eastern flank.



/BNT

