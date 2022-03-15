USA: Ukrainian Military Biological Laboratories Do Not Exist

Russia's claims about the existence of Ukrainian military biological research laboratories are completely untrue. This is stated in a statement of the US Embassy in Bulgaria, sent to the media

“As a spokesman for the US State Department said in a public statement on March 9, the claim that the United States is developing biological weapons is not true. Russia, not Ukraine, has an active biological weapons program in violation of the Biological Weapons Convention (CBC),” the US embassy said.

“Russia's claims about the existence of Ukrainian military biological research laboratories are completely untrue. Ukraine strictly adheres to the Biological Weapons Convention (CBC). Otherwise, the United States would not cooperate with Ukraine for peaceful purposes. Research laboratories in Ukraine are entirely run by the Ministries of Health and Agriculture of Ukraine,” the statement said.

For its part, the United States has provided support for the renovation and equipment of laboratories and the training of its staff in order to work more safely and effectively in monitoring and responding to various diseases.

“From the very beginning, this support has been publicly documented - with pride, clarity and transparency. The activities of these laboratories are entirely dedicated to peaceful purposes, in contrast to Russia's chemical and biological weapons programs, which are offensive in nature,” the statement from the US Embassy in Bulgaria said.



