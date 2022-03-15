Crude Oil Price has Fallen Sharply
Oil has lost nearly a quarter of its value after the biggest jump in its price in 14 years. For the first time since the beginning of the crisis in Ukraine, a barrel of crude oil fell below $ 100.
Day 20 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow Continue
Following the information that the United States and Europe may stop buying Russian oil, the price of fuel reached a peak of nearly 140 dollars. Investors commented that they were encouraged by the ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine, which is the main reason for the sharp decline.
