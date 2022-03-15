Day 20 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow Continue

The war in Ukraine entered its 20th day.

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will continue today. This was announced by the Ukrainian president. Yesterday the conversations were virtual.

Volodymyr Zelensky said he had been informed that negotiations were going well. Kyiv's main demand remains an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. Zelensky added that 3,600 people managed to evacuate from Kyiv and Luhansk on Monday.

The Ukrainian army has said it has repulsed attempts by Russian forces to occupy Mariupol. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov claims that Chechen fighters have entered the city a kilometer and a half away.

Russian Journalist Detained for Calling for an End to the War in Ukraine

Two powerful explosions shook Kyiv around 5.30 a.m. local time.

So far there is no information about casualties and destruction. It is not clear who the targets of the Russian attack were.

According to some reports, the missiles were fired from Belarus. However, this statement has not yet been confirmed by independent sources.



/BNT

