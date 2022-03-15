COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2433 New Cases 64 Deaths in the Last 24 hours

2433 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. 64 people died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

Newly infected were identified by 20,013 tests (nearly 12.16 percent were positive).

Almost 71 percent of newly infected people have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (have not completed a vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in our country is already 1,115,132. They were detected by 9,387,770 tests (nearly 11.88 percent are positive).

Nearly 83 percent of the 64 people who died in the past 24 hours have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The total number of deaths in Bulgaria after coronavirus infection is 36,162.

The active cases in our country are 196,321. Of these, 2,403 people are hospitalized, 311 of which - in intensive care units.

The number of new patients in hospitals during the last 24 hours is 299. Nearly 80 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

551 people who tested positive for coronavirus were reported to have been cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of healed is 637,596.

1,853 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. Their total number since the beginning of vaccination in Bulgaria is 4,325,241. 2,053,901 people have completed a vaccination course. 703,983 people have received a booster (booster) dose.



