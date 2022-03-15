US Secretary of Defense will Visit Bulgaria this Week

United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will visit Bulgaria this week, the Pentagon said.

Spokesman John Kirby said Austin would travel to Brussels tomorrow to meet with other NATO counterparts. He will then visit Slovakia, and his arrival in Sofia was added to his program yesterday:

“Today, the minister added a third stop in his plans - Bulgaria. The trip is extended by one day so that he has the opportunity to meet with the civilian and military leaders of Bulgaria. This is a key stop from the point of view of the alliance's eastern flank.”

Reuters concluded its news from Washington about Lloyd Austin's upcoming visit to Bulgaria by saying that “Bulgaria was Moscow's closest ally during the Cold War, but is now a member of the European Union and NATO, and condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine.”

