Russian Journalist Detained for Calling for an End to the War in Ukraine

A journalist from the Russian channel “Первый канал” (Channel One) called for an end to the war in Ukraine during the main news program “Время” (Time).

While the famous presenter Ekaterina Andreeva spoke about the sanctions imposed on Russia, another woman surprisingly entered the frame and raised a banner with the inscription:

“Stop the war. Don't believe the propaganda. They are lying to you here. The Russians are against the war.”

According to the former editor-in-chief of “The Echo of Moscow” Alexei Venediktov, this is the editor Marina Ovsyannikova.

Shortly afterwards, Ovsyannikova, born in 1978, uploaded a video on YouTube in which she said that what was happening in Ukraine was a crime and Russia was an aggressor.

“What is happening in Ukraine is a crime and Russia is the aggressor,” she said. “The responsibility of this aggression lies on the shoulders of only one person: Vladimir Putin.”

“Channel One” has launched an investigation into the “incident”.

Ovsyanikova is currently at the Ostankino police station.

“She may be held liable, including under Article 20.3.3. of the Code of Administrative Offenses (‘Public actions aimed at discrediting the use of the armed forces of the Russian Federation to protect the interests of the Russian Federation and its citizens, maintain international peace and security'),” said a source in TASS.

