This is how to choose one of the best online casinos in Bulgaria

If you live in Bulgaria, you already know that the country allows different kinds of betting services. There used to be a lot of sports betting shops, but nowadays, most people prefer to wager online. The same applies to casinos, which explains why Betenemy shows that there are tons of online casinos in Bulgaria, and almost all of them offer excellent products to their clients. As you can probably guess, these sites have to provide high-quality options because they compete with numerous land-based casinos found all over the country.

Brick-and-mortar casinos have their advantages, such as the fact that they allow Bulgarian punters to chat with their friends and have a drink while playing. However, most of them don’t even offer 10% of the things available at some of the best online betting operators. Speaking of the best websites, here are the steps that will show you how to choose the best online casino in Bulgaria.

Choosing an operator that also offers land-based casinos is always a plus

Despite the fact that some online bettors in Bulgaria use gambling sites registered outside the country, others prefer to rely on local brands. Some are only available online, whereas others also have land-based casinos in some of Bulgaria’s major cities. This allows iGaming fans to get help or more information about different things wherever they go.

The fact that a given operator also has a land-based casino doesn’t mean that it will offer the same products. In most cases, these companies provide substantially more options for their online clients.

If you have problems when using things like e-wallets and credit/debit cards, try to find an online casino that offers more options

One of the several things you can use to differentiate between different online betting operators is their payment options. If you go over the list of online casinos in Bulgaria from Betenemy, you will see that some companies allow their clients to use substantially more payment gateways. Despite that, almost every site offers e-wallets and credit/debit cards because these deposit options are popular.

The bad news is that some online punters don’t have the option to utilize these payment solutions. Some of them don’t want to use them because they need to expose their banking information. That’s the big reason why online casinos that focus on the Bulgarian market often provide things like Easy Pay. This payment solution allows online casino customers to make a deposit using fiat currencies. As a result, there is no need to create an account and use things like PayPal, Skrill, or Neteller.

A valid license from Bulgaria’s regulator

Like other European countries where gambling is legal, Bulgaria has its specific gambling regulator. Although there might be bookies accessible in the countries without a permit from the regulating body, usually, in most cases, online bettors have to avoid them because they might get in trouble. In other words, every online casino that wants to operate in the country needs to have a permit from the local regulator, which requires it to complete specific conditions. This process takes a lot of time, so it shouldn’t be surprising that there might be online casinos that do not have a valid permit. Some might offer high-quality games, but it is not recommended to use them because you might have problems.

Pick the casino with the best betting bonuses

Everything mentioned above is intriguing, but in order to have a memorable online casino experience, you need to find an operator that offers loads of bonuses. There are usually at least a couple of promotions for online casino players that bettors can pick from. Some of them are accessible to players who’ve been using the given site for several months, whereas others can be utilized by new clients. Both types of rewards provide additional funds, free spins, and the option for casino punters to become a part of a VIP club. Some Bulgarian online casinos even organize tournaments.

*Partner's information