The Betway registration process Bulgarian online bettors have to complete

One of the many things that differentiate online betting platforms from their land-based counterparts is the fact that punters need to create an account to use the specific operator. Registering as a new customer usually requires gamblers to share different information, but thanks to the betway registration steps provided by Betenemy, Bulgarian punters can learn everything has to share with the bookie before they start using it. This means gamblers can decide whether the given operator is worth it.

Even though there might be iGaming companies that do not require their new clients to share as many details while signing up, they will have to do that later on. The bookies and online casinos that do not demand their users to provide any information might be lucrative, but some of them could try to scam you.

With that being said, registering at Betway won’t take more than several minutes, as long as you know how to complete the steps. So, let’s check how to use one of the hottest iGaming brands in Bulgaria.

Open Beway’s platform and find the registration button

Due to the fact that Betway is an international online betting platform, the site is accessible in many other countries other than Bulgaria. As a result, the operator has a slightly different design and layout for each of its sites. Fortunately, the registration button is usually found in the top-right corner of your screen, regardless of which of Betway’s websites you’ve used so far.

In order to create your account at Betway Bulgaria, you have to select the sign-up option and enter all of the requested information. Speaking of the devil, the article’s second paragraph will provide you with more information about this process.

The details that Betway requests from its new users

Bulgarian online bettors interested in Betway will have to enter a variety of information before they have access to everything this brand has to offer. According to the detailed registration guide for Betway Bulgaria from Betenemy, users need to add their first/last name, phone number, email, county of residence, date of birth, currency, and a unique identification number. All of this information must be added under the “Personal Details” tab.

After completing this step, the second one is about your address. This means you have to enter the city you live in, followed by your address and postcode. Furthermore, this is where you have to choose one of your preferred welcome bonuses and enter the unique promo code (if you have one).

Finally, the third step of the registration process is related to your account’s details. This means you need to choose a username, enter a password, and confirm you are over 18 years old. Moreover, you have to read Betway’s Terms and Conditions, Privacy Policy, and the Responsible Gambling document.

Registering at Betway Bulgaria via mobile devices

One of the problems that many punters in Bulgaria and in other countries have to deal with is the lack of registration options if they bet on the go. Even some of the best names in online betting do not allow their online bettors to sign up using a mobile phone or a tablet. As a result, people need to open a given brand’s desktop website, even if they don’t want to.

Although some people are used to this problem, Bulgarian punters who want to use Betway do not have to worry about it. That’s because this world-class online bookmaker allows them to register as new users via any device. What’s more, there is no difference in the steps or the information they have to provide.

Final thoughts

Before you open Betway’s website to complete the registration process, it is imperative to remember that you should not provide any false information. Even though Betway will allow you to open your account and make a deposit, you will have to prove that you’re the actual account owner at some point in the future. As you can probably guess, failing to do that will have negative consequences because you won’t be able to pull out your winnings. Furthermore, Betway might close your account and not allow you to re-open it.

