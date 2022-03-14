Bulgaria Actress caught the Eyes of Hollywood with a Message for Ukraine

Burgas-based actress Maria Bakalova voiced support for Ukraine at the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

The big winner is “The Power of the Dog”, BNT reports.

The film won the Best Picture and Best Director awards. The western is the work of New Zealander Jane Campion. Will Smith was named Best Actor. In the biographical film “The Williams Method”, Smith plays the coach, father and manager of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

The cast of Kenneth Branagh “Belfast” was chosen as the best cast. The Critics' Choice Awards are given by the Association of Film Critics, which works on television, radio and online in the United States and Canada.

Ukraine was also the focus of this ceremony. Bakalova, who received the critics' award for best supporting role last year, expressed support for Kyiv.

“I am from Bulgaria and my hometown is only a few hundred kilometers from Ukraine. And since we have gathered together on this special evening, I would like to acknowledge the courage of the Ukrainian people. I hope my message will reach the people of Ukraine - we see you, we support you, our hearts are with you,” said Maria Bakalova.



