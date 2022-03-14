Sofia’s “Graf Ignatiev” Street to be Renamed to “Free Ukraine” proposes Municipal Councilor

Municipal councilor Metodi Lalov has proposed that the Sofia Municipal Council rename Graf Ignatiev Street to Svobodna Ukraina (Free Ukraine) Street. He announced this on his Facebook page.

Lalov also shares the reasons for his proposal:

“One of the emblematic streets for the capital and for Bulgaria is named after Count (Graf) Nikolay Ignatiev, Russia's ambassador to Constantinople, the Ottoman Empire. However, as an exponent of Russian imperial interests, he worked against the independence of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church and against the freedom of Bulgaria. He also played an important role in the hanging of the ideologue and organizer of the Bulgarian national revolution, Vasil Levski, as he insisted that the Ottoman authorities condemn the Apostle of Freedom to be tried by a special court, in which he was personally involved.”

According to Lalov, this important street in Sofia is “named after a man who worked against the interests of Bulgaria and was responsible for the hanging of Vasil Levski, is a grave insult to the Bulgarian people.”

The proposal is motivated by the military aggression of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.

/BNT

