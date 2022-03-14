Bulgarian PM Blamed Facebook for the Panic with the Sunflower Oil

Facebook turned out to be guilty of panicking with the population about the sunflower oil craze, according to Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, who today after a meeting with employers' organizations called on people not to panic. Along with the social network, the Prime Minister also accused GERB, without naming the party by name - unlike the panic over fuel prices when he pointed them out directly.

“We follow the prices of all products very carefully. Don't panic, don't give in to Facebook, these products won't run out. We know that prices are rising, but this should be according to inflation - below 10 percent, not above. Do not allow speculators to fish in murky waters. We have a government that works. Facebook and panic should not be part of everyday life so that we do not have accidents like the one that happened to the sunflower oil,” he said.

He did not refrain from commenting on the GERB meeting yesterday and indirectly accused Boyko Borissov and his party of contributing to insecurity in society.

“The big problems that have not been solved in the last decade must be solved in 90 days. For 10 years, political leaders have done nothing, we put out fire after fire, the system is everywhere, and at the same time we hear statements from a political leader that in one day he will solve everything. So where have you been for 10 years? Now in 90 days we have to fix all your problems. Yes, we have rolled up our sleeves and we will fix them, but it is insanely rude to hear such statements. It is precisely because of such statements that we have such speculative crises,” said Kiril Petkov.

Kiril Petkov confirmed that President Volodymyr Zelensky had asked him for military assistance in a telephone conversation, but did not say what he replied:

“The truth is that he asked for any help. He asked for a sustained approach to the EU-level talks on their path to EU integration. He thanked the Bulgarian government for the help so far and for the open opportunity to support mothers coming from Ukraine.”

With regard to compensation for business for energy prices, it became clear that they will continue in April. And then we will think of new ones, with higher values, said Deputy Prime Minister Kornelia Ninova. In addition, the government will try to provide long-term contracts for businesses and traders - for at least a year, so that there is predictability in prices.



/ClubZ

