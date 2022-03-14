Another Apartment Building in Kyiv was hit by a Russian Missile, Two were Killed

Two were killed and at least 12 were injured in a rocket attack on Kyiv's Obolon district. The production base of the Antonov air concern was also damaged. According to the headquarters of the Ukrainian army, Russian forces are preparing for new attacks.

Day 19 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Awaiting New Round of Talks

Today, 10 humanitarian corridors have been organized, including from Kyiv, authorities said. Today, peace talks between Ukraine and Russia will be resumed, and delegations will talk online. The next round comes amid signals from both Kyiv and Moscow that progress is being made.

Another apartment building was hit by a Russian missile. Firefighters are evacuating people. After the shelling, the building was left without a staircase. Dozens have been taken out, some of them in need of medical treatment. Some of the people managed to escape on their own.

“My mother woke me up. There was smoke everywhere. We hid in the closet. We thought the Russians were taking us over”

Despite rocket fire and artillery fire, services in Kyiv continue to operate. Local authorities say they are starting to store food and medicine in at least two weeks. More than 2 million people remain in the Ukrainian capital, preparing for a severe siege. For another day, with the sunrise, the anthem of Ukraine sounds in the center of the city.

Zelensky: If you don’t Close our Skies, Russian Missiles will Start Falling on NATO Territory

Air strikes resumed in various parts of Ukraine, and Chernihiv and Mykolaiv came under heavy fire. In Mariupol, the situation remains critical. For the first time, the air alarm sounded almost all night in the Dnieper.

Marina from Dnipro was an IT specialist, now she is in the forefront of defending the city.

“I'm ready. We're very angry. Everyone. But we're not afraid. I was worried that Putin would start a war - it's already happened. Now I don't want to waste time being afraid,” she said.

In another televised address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a closure of the skies over the country.

“Last year I warned NATO that if there were no heavy preventive sanctions against Russia, it would start a war. We were right. I have said for a long time that Nord Stream is a weapon that will strike Europe. Now it is obvious. And now I repeat. IF you do not close our skies, it is only a matter of time before Russian missiles start falling on your territory. On the homes of citizens of NATO member states.”

Zelensky said that among the tasks of the Ukrainian negotiators is to secure a personal meeting between him and Vladimir Putin. The United States has warned China of “severe consequences” if it helps Russia. The American media reported that Moscow had asked for military assistance from Beijing and assistance in circumventing sanctions imposed on the Kremlin.

A spokesman for China's foreign ministry called it “disinformation” and added that Washington was spreading “malicious lies” about China's role in the war.

“Our role is constructive and we call for negotiations,” the ministry said.



