Bulgarian Economist: We will be Impoverished by another 10% if Wages do not Increase

Business » FINANCE | March 14, 2022, Monday // 12:33
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Economist: We will be Impoverished by another 10% if Wages do not Increase Pixabay

“We have been in a situation of high inflation for 8 months, people have been impoverished since August, and there will be another 10% impoverishment if wages do not increase. I am not surprised by the sunflower oil queues, many people have low incomes. I believe that it is not speculation, but a consequence of the inflation process. Prices of fat are really moving up. Inflation on an annual basis will be in double digits - about 12%. We аре heading into a recession. Stoyan Panchev, an economist, told Nova TV.

According to him, it should be seen whether there is a cartel - only in some stores there is a high price or it is everywhere. Regarding the sanctions against Russia, the expert believes that this is a process of deglobalization. “A new Iron Curtain is emerging, dividing the West and the East,” he said.

For his part, Preslav Raykov, a financial analyst, said that the effect of the military crisis will not be felt so quickly, and the effect of sanctions will be felt for a period of 6 months to 1 year. “Removing Russia from the IMF would deprive it of external support in the event of bankruptcy. For citizens, this means a deterioration in living standards. The financial transactions of the Russians will be difficult,” he predicted.

/Nova

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, wages, economy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria