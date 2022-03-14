Ukraine: Chernobyl Power Supply is Restored

The power supply to the non-functioning but infamous Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been restored, the International Atomic Energy Agency announced.

Specialists from Ukrenergo, the country's main energy operator, have made the necessary repairs to the infrastructure of the NPP damaged after the Russian attack. The information was also confirmed by Energoatom, the Ukrainian nuclear company. Cooling is currently supported by diesel generators but will be included in the general network today.

The Electricity at the Chernobyl NPP has been Cut Off

A few days after the seizure of the Chernobyl power plant, which has been inactive for decades and with a still melting Reactor 1 since 1986 and the biggest nuclear accident in history, a real panic was caused by the fact that the power supply has stopped. It is important for maintaining the cooling systems of all three reactors - the sealed first and the healthy but unused since the turn of the century second and third reactors.

Even then, the IEA assured that after 22 years of inactivity, the spent fuel in the units probably does not need active cooling. However, this did not stop the mass purchase of iodine from pharmacies in Bulgaria and in other European countries.

Director of Radiation Protection Center: At the Moment in Bulgaria there is No Reason to worry about Radiation

Currently, the second Russian-controlled nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia - the world's largest power plant - is still at risk. Ukrainian specialists do not have the opportunity to perform the necessary maintenance and repairs, although at the moment there is no immediate danger of radiation leakage.



/ClubZ

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg