From Today: Refugees from Ukraine Entering Bulgaria will Receive Documents at the Border

As of today, Ukrainian refugees entering Bulgaria will receive documents at the border. This is part of the government's plan to help all those fleeing the war. The state system for welcoming refugees will work at the reception border checkpoints, where anyone who requests temporary protection from Bulgaria will receive status. And without having to wait in long lines in front of refugee centers in Sofia or other cities in the country.

More than 30 000 Refugees from Ukraine have Stayed in Bulgaria

The government, as well as a number of institutions, employers and representatives of the non-governmental sector are committed to finding shelter, food, work and care for the children of anyone who escaped the war and sought protection in our country.

Bulgarian Government has created a National Portal for Victims of the War in Ukraine



