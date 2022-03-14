Belgrade: Rally in Support of the Russian “Military Operation” in Ukraine

A convoy of cars, organized by the right-wing People's Patrol group, left the parking lot of the Sava Congress Center in Belgrade last night and circled the central streets of the Serbian capital, Serbian national television RTS reported.

Rally in Support of Putin and the War in Ukraine took place in Belgrade

Russian flags were hung on the cars and the Latin letter “Z” was displayed, similar to the military cars of the Russian forces in Ukraine. The organizers said they would be with the Russian people until the end, as they were convinced that Russia had been forced to take military action in Ukraine to protect its people, and recalled that when the decision was made to bomb Yugoslavia, the Russian people has protested en masse against this decision in front of the US Embassy in Moscow.

The rally was guarded by police. The protest in support of Russia was not officially announced, the call for the march was sent via social networks.



