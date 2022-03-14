Zelensky: If you don’t Close our Skies, Russian Missiles will Start Falling on NATO Territory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has again called on NATO to establish a no-fly zone over his country. He warned that otherwise there is a danger that Russian missiles will fall on the territory of member states of the pact, AFP reported.

“If you do not close our skies, it is only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory, on NATO territory, on NATO houses and citizens,” Zelensky said in a video released shortly after midnight.

Day 19 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Awaiting New Round of Talks

He made the statement after Russia launched air strikes on a training ground for the Ukrainian army 20 kilometers from Poland, a member of NATO and the EU. According to Ukrainians, the strikes killed 35 and injured 134.

Day 18 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russian Missile Attack near the Polish Border

Polish General Waldemar Skrzypczak, a former air force commander, said yesterday that the base was used to train the foreign legion, which recruits volunteers to fight the Russians. There is also part of the military aid that Western Ukraine has received since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

American Journalist was Killed in Shelling near Kyiv

Zelensky also said that the attack in which the American journalist Brent Reno was killed yesterday was intentional.



