COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Reduction in Number of New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | March 14, 2022, Monday // 09:17
523 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria, according to the Unified Information Portal. This is about 10.5% of the 4881 tests performed, which shows a slight decline in newly infected. Over the past 24 hours, 752 people have recovered and 14 have died.

Another 65 infected people were admitted to hospitals. Currently, 2,592 people are hospitalized, and 344 are placed in intensive care units.

In the last 24 hours, 290 new doses of vaccines have been given

