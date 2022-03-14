Day 19 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Awaiting New Round of Talks

Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks are expected to resume today after both sides signaled some progress.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said contacts with Ukraine would continue via video link.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliyak, who is taking part in the talks, confirmed what Peskov said. According to Podoliyak, Russia is already showing a more constructive position in the discussions and signs of respect for the Ukrainian position.

Russian and Ukrainian Delegates: Negotiations are Progressing and Compromise is Possible

Russian troops are preparing for new attacks, the Ukrainian army headquarters said. The strikes on Kharkiv, Sumy and the Kyiv suburbs are expected to continue today. The situation remains difficult in Mariupol, where evacuation attempts have been carried out due to breaches of ceasefire agreements.

Ukraine also reported heavy shelling of Chernihiv, northeast of the capital, and attacks on the southern city of Mykolaiv, which killed nine people.

Day 18 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russian Missile Attack near the Polish Border

The British Ministry of Defense said that the Russians were trying to bypass the port of Mykolaiv to reach Odessa, but Kyiv said that Ukrainian troops had launched a counteroffensive.

More than 5,550 people were evacuated through nine humanitarian corridors on Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said. Nearly 4,000 were evacuated from cities in the Kyiv region.

The blocked hundreds of thousands of residents of completely besieged Mariupol are facing a shortage of food and basic necessities, and the city council said the number of civilian casualties in the city is now 2,187.

Russian Military has Shelled a Mosque that Sheltered 80 people

Several evacuation attempts from there failed due to violations of agreed ceasefires. Turkish citizens are still trapped in a mosque in the city after the building was shelled on Saturday. The Turkish government has asked Russia to help evacuate them.

An American military correspondent, Brent Reno, was killed in the town of Irpin near the capital as he covered refugees leaving the city.

American Journalist was Killed in Shelling near Kyiv

In response to the expansion of the Russian offensive, the United States said it would increase economic pressure on Moscow and warned China not to help the Russians avoid Western sanctions.



