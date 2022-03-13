Russian and Ukrainian Delegates: Negotiations are Progressing and Compromise is Possible

Moscow and Kyiv are approaching a compromise in the talks. This was said for the newspaper “Kommersant” by Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser in the office of the Ukrainian president. According to him, the parties in the dialogue have started drafting agreements. No details have been released yet.

“A meeting will be scheduled, a fourth round of talks. It could be tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. We have discussed all issues, now we are trying to frame them in some legal forms,” Podoliyak said.

He also noted that the outcome of the talks should “take into account those security guarantees that the Russian Federation, which has its own concerns about a number of global military alliances, also wants to receive.”

Day 18 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russian Missile Attack near the Polish Border

A similar opinion was expressed by the Russian delegate Leonid Slutsky, Sky News writes.

“Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have made ‘significant progress’ and an agreement between the two countries could become a reality soon,” he said.

Leonid Slutsky, quoted by RIA Novosti, said that compared to the start of negotiations, there is now significant progress.

The talks between Russia and Ukraine took place in three rounds on the territory of Belarus - on February 28, March 3 and 7.



/Nova

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg