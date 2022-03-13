American Journalist was Killed in Shelling near Kyiv
An American journalist was killed and another was seriously injured during a shelling in the city of Irpin, near Kyiv.
The deceased journalist is Brent Renaud, a photojournalist and cameraman who has won a number of awards. He was killed in shelling by the Russian army. Initial information was that he was an employee of the New York Times, but the publication denied such reports.
Day 18 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russian Missile Attack near the Polish Border
The journalist collaborated with the newspaper, but last in 2015. In Ukraine, however, he carried a journalistic card of the New York Times.
