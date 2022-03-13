Kyiv: Serbia makes Money from the Blood of Ukrainians

Ukraine has accused Serbian authorities of doing business from Ukrainian blood as a result of Russian aggression.

“Serbian airline ‘Air Serbia’ has doubled its flights to Moscow in recent days as all European airlines impose sanctions on Moscow and the European Union closes its skies to all Russian aircraft,” said Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova adding: “Serbia is the only open country in Europe for Russia. It is completely unworthy for a country to make money from people's blood, even more than an EU candidate country,” Dzhaparova wrote.

Russians Enter Europe through a Serbian Loophole

Serbia is not a member of the EU and has refused to impose sanctions on Russia, but its planes are free to cross EU airspace. This made the Balkan country “the only European air corridor left open to Russia”, according to travel analysis company ForwardKeys. Airline capacity between Russia and Serbia increased by 50% in the first week of March compared to the week before Russian tanks entered Ukraine, ForwardKeys reported. The capacity is expected to be increased in the coming weeks, according to the company. “The most remarkable thing is the speed with which Serbia has become a travel corridor between Russia and Europe,” said Olivier Ponti, vice president of ForwardKeys. Russians arriving in Serbia travel to Europe, with Cyprus, France, Switzerland and Italy leading destinations. The Russians also travel to the United Kingdom, Slovenia, Austria, Germany and Spain.



/BGNES

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg