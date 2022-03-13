COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 960 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

960 are the new cases of covid in Bulgaria. This is shown by the data of the Unified Information Portal for Combating Coronavirus. 68.75% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated.

This is 675 fewer cases than yesterday.

2 years of COVID-19: New Cases in Bulgaria are Under 2000

15 people with positive tests have died in the past 24 hours. 80.00% of them have not been vaccinated.

93 infected people were newly admitted to hospitals, and 79.57% of them had not been vaccinated. Thus, the total number of hospital admissions is 2,575 patients, 345 of whom are admitted to intensive care units.

For another day, the number of cured is greater than the number of infected: for the past day 1246 infected have recovered, and the total number of people who suffered from covid is already 877,005 Bulgarians.

4,323,100 are the total doses of administered vaccines, 704 of which have been injected in the last 24 hours.



/BGNES

