Day 18 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russian Missile Attack near the Polish Border

An air strike was launched against a military base near Yavoriv in western Ukraine, near the Polish border. This was announced today by the regional military administration in the city of Lviv, quoted by Reuters.

“The occupiers launched an air strike on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security. According to preliminary data, they fired eight missiles,” the government said in a statement.

The military base is located less than 25 km from the border with Poland.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian news portal Kyiv Independent was quoted as saying by the DPA that Lviv, about 70km from the Polish border, had been hit by several missiles.

“Numerous explosions have been heard in Lviv and Kherson and there are reports that Lviv has been subjected to a Russian missile attack,” the media reported.

A DPA reporter in the Polish town of Przemysl said the blasts were also heard in Poland.



/OFFNews