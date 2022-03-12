Russian Military has Shelled a Mosque that Sheltered 80 people

Russian forces have shelled a mosque in Mariupol. There were more than 80 adults and children there, including Turkish citizens, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

UN has Information that Russia is using Cluster Bombs in Ukraine

“They were hiding there. There are no reports of injuries or deaths. It is about the “Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent Mosque,” the statement said.

Moscow has denied attacking civilian areas.



/Nova

