Russian Military has Shelled a Mosque that Sheltered 80 people
Russian forces have shelled a mosque in Mariupol. There were more than 80 adults and children there, including Turkish citizens, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.
UN has Information that Russia is using Cluster Bombs in Ukraine
“They were hiding there. There are no reports of injuries or deaths. It is about the “Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent Mosque,” the statement said.
Moscow has denied attacking civilian areas.
/Nova
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Opinion: Is President Putin a Rational Actor? Yes, Of Course
- » Director of Roscosmos to the US: You will Fly into Space on your Brooms
- » Russians Enter Europe through a Serbian Loophole
- » Biden: The United States will End its Trade Relations with Russia
- » Russia has Restricted Access to Instagram
- » Stoltenberg: NATO Expects all Allies to Impose Sanctions on Russia