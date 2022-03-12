Director of Roscosmos to the US: You will Fly into Space on your Brooms

Sanctions imposed on Russia by the West could lead to the fall of the International Space Station (ISS), said Dmitry Rogozin, director of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, and called for them to be lifted, reported AFP, quoted by BTA.

According to Rogozin, the work of Russian spacecraft delivering ISS will be disrupted by sanctions. This will affect the Russian segment of the station, which is responsible for adjusting the orbit of the structure, which is carried out an average of 11 times a year, including the avoidance of space debris.

As a result, there may be a “landing on ground or water of the ISS, which weighs 500 tons,” warned Rogozin, who regularly expresses his support for the Russian army in Ukraine on social media, AFP notes.

The director of Roscosmos published a map of the world showing where the station could fall, and pointed out that Russia is almost not in danger. But the population of other countries should think about the cost of sanctions imposed on Roscosmos, he warned, describing as “crazy” those who decided to impose them.

On March 1, NASA said it was looking for solutions to keep the station in orbit without Russian help, AFP reported.

Space is one of the last areas of Russian-American cooperation. In early March, Roscosmos said it intended to prioritize the construction of military satellites due to Russia's growing isolation following the conflict in Ukraine.

Rogozin has already said that Moscow will not supply the United States with engines for the American Atlas and Antares missiles.

“Let them fly into space on their brooms,” he said.



