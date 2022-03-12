Bulgarian Economy Minister: There is Sunflower Oil to Flood the whole Country

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Kornelia Ninova met with sunflower oil producers at the Ministry of Economy and Industry. This became clear from a post on her official Facebook profile.

“The general opinion is that there is a sufficient amount of sunflower oil produced. There are stocks of sunflower seeds.

In Ukraine they Fight for Freedom. In Bulgaria we Fight for Sunflower Oil (VIDEO)

Processors work normally. There is no shortage on the market. There is sunflower oil to flood the whole country. No need to stock up. An artificial panic is created. The increased buyout leads to an increase in the price,” Ninova said.

Fights and Queues for Sunflower Oil in Bulgaria – A Man has Died

“I appeal to everyone:

Do not succumb to false suggestions. With this panic, you are hurting yourself. You were deceived in the same way for one night with gasoline and the next day the price dropped. Now you are being manipulated with sunflower oil. Tomorrow with something else. Sunflower seeds are guaranteed, so is oil production, and we are taking action against speculators.

Think sensibly and do not succumb to manipulation”, added Ninova.



/BNT

