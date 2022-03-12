In Ukraine they Fight for Freedom. In Bulgaria we Fight for Sunflower Oil (VIDEO)
A promotion of BGN 2.99 (EUR 1.53) for a bottle of sunflower oil led to huge queues and battle scenes in front of many stores in the country.
A 74-year-old man died in Burgas while waiting for his turn in the queue.
Fights and Queues for Sunflower Oil in Bulgaria – A Man has Died
There were long queues in Vidin and Vratsa.
A video on social networks shows how in Sofia people run to the door of the store to get the priceless liquid.
A fight broke out in Kardzhali.
There were queues and fights in Haskovo as well.
