Society | March 12, 2022, Saturday // 12:37
Bulgaria: In Ukraine they Fight for Freedom. In Bulgaria we Fight for Sunflower Oil (VIDEO)

A promotion of BGN 2.99 (EUR 1.53) for a bottle of sunflower oil led to huge queues and battle scenes in front of many stores in the country.

A 74-year-old man died in Burgas while waiting for his turn in the queue.

There were long queues in Vidin and Vratsa.

A video on social networks shows how in Sofia people run to the door of the store to get the priceless liquid.

A fight broke out in Kardzhali.

There were queues and fights in Haskovo as well.

