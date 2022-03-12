2 years of COVID-19: New Cases in Bulgaria are Under 2000

Exactly two years after the World Health Organization announced that the world is in a pandemic of Covid-19, the number of confirmed new cases in Bulgaria for the second day is below 2000.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1693 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

199,388 are active cases.

The positive samples are nearly 1635 or 10.52 percent of the tests performed.

4453 were reported cured for the last 24 hours.

There are 33 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours day.

There are 2595 people in hospitals, 354 patients remain in intensive care units. 243 are newcomers to hospitals. 80.66% of them have not been vaccinated.

Total number of persons with completed vaccination cycle - 2,052,968.



