Fights and Queues for Sunflower Oil in Bulgaria – A Man has Died

A 77-year-old man died while waiting in line for sunflower oil in Burgas. This happened in one of the big hypermarkets in the Slaveykov neighborhood, Nova TV reported.

The promo price he was looking for was BGN 2.99 for a bottle of sunflower oil. He was with his friend.

The queue was about 500-600 meters long. After a long wait, the man died next to pallets of sunflower oil. An ambulance arrived on the scene and determined the death.

Locals are outraged that they have been waiting for hours to get to the oil in the store. The situation is similar in front of all major hypermarkets of the same chain in Burgas

“The man died in the store. They pushed him and he felt sick. It was crazy. People said he fell, turned blue and died. The queue was huge,” said one of the women who shopped at the store.

A forensic examination will determine the exact cause of the man's death.



There are also queues in front of hypermarkets in other cities in the country. Pictures of people waiting in Kyustendil and Vidin early this morning appeared on Facebook.



Some of the capital's stores are already introducing limits for the purchase of oil due to the mass replenishment, which has inflated the prices of the oily liquid to BGN 5.50-6.50 per liter.



In the last week alone, the price of sunflower oil has risen by BGN 1.50-2 per liter, and in some cases even more.



“There are huge quantities of sunflower oil in Bulgaria. We have sunflower seeds for oil production for four and a half years to come,” Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Industry Kornelia Ninova said in a briefing earlier this week.

According to her, the events in Ukraine in recent days have caused panic and people have started to stock up on sunflower oil. She called for this not to be done because increased demand leads to higher prices. Ninova was adamant that the oil would not run out in our country.

However, the BSP leader also claims that speculation is distorting the market and that the state must take measures. Ninova claims that the production price of the oil is about BGN 2, according to producers.

The Minister of Economy pointed out that all this goes to the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC), after they have specific data from an authorized body in the person of the Commission for Consumer Protection.

Vasil Simov, Executive Director of the Commodity Exchange, commented on the rising price of oil:

“There has been an increase in wheat and sunflower prices since the beginning of the war. All grain sellers who were active until a week or two ago are now waiting for the starting prices at which the state will start buying for stock. There are no deals on the Commodity Exchange at the moment. On international markets, the price increase is holding back, prices are higher compared to the same period last year, with growth of about 20-30%,” he told BNR yesterday.

Simov clarified that the price in our country will not be different from that on world markets.

“The situation with sunflowers is more fatal, as Ukraine is the world's largest producer. This reacts to the price of the oil. After the start of the war on the largest stock market for sunflower oil - the Rotterdam Stock Exchange, from $ 1,400 per tonne, the price rose to $ 1,700 per tonne,” he said, predicting that wholesale prices would return to $ 3.50. BGN 4.00 per liter.

Simov was adamant that with a good harvest there will be no rise in prices for wheat and sunflower, “a sharp rise in prices for bread and oil is not expected.”



