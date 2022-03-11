EU Leaders have approved a Bulgarian Proposal for a Mutual Fund for Refugees from Ukraine

EU Leaders have approved a proposal from Bulgaria for a mutual fund to cover the costs of the refugee wave from Ukraine. This was stated by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov to journalists after the summit in Versailles.

“What we discussed today, and Bulgaria was the leading country that proposed it, is a common cohesion fund for refugees from Ukraine, so that the European family can pay for these refugees together, and not for each country to fight alone,” he said.

This proposal has been very well received by the European partners and in the coming days the European Commission will propose mechanisms and options for how this fund will work.

“The money will be from residual funds from European programs, this will not be a new loan. For a start, we talked about 10 billion euros for Europe,” Petkov added.

We are currently entering a common situation of high oil and gas prices, which are raising inflation and reducing growth. The European Central Bank will reduce the money supply in the EU, and the governments of the member states will have to stimulate their economies in order to have growth, the Prime Minister explained.

From Versailles, Kiril Petkov is leaving for Antalya, where he will meet with Turkish President Erdogan.

“I have already had the opportunity to meet with all our neighbors, except Turkey. I want this to be an initial meeting with Turkey, to have direct contact to think about common things together. As you know, part of the gas we want to buy, Azerbaijani gas passes through Turkey,” Petkov explained.





/BNT

