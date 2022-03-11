Bulgargaz is Proposing a 38% Increase in Gas Prices in May

The Bulgarian gas company Bulgargaz proposes that the price of natural gas be increased by 38.6% from May compared to the current one. Thus, 1 megawatt-hour of blue fuel will cost BGN 157.73. Currently, the gas is sold for BGN 113.73 per megawatt-hour.

The new gas price will become a reality only after a decision of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC). First, however, the price of natural gas will be set for April. A month ago, the gas supplier offered a price reduction of BGN 113.85 per MWh. After that, however, gas prices on world markets reached record highs.

Thus, the price of gas from April is unlikely to be reduced. However, if that happened, the increase for May would be 38.5%. Bulgargaz will submit final proposals for the new prices to the EWRC on April 1 and May 1, respectively.

If the price of natural gas rises by more than 5%, the price of heating and hot water is also expected to change. If an increase of more than 35% is introduced, this would mean an increase in heating by between 11 and 16 percent.



/BNT

