World » RUSSIA | March 11, 2022, Friday // 18:26
Bulgaria: Russia has Restricted Access to Instagram Pixabay

Russia's media regulator restricted access to Instagram on Friday after prosecutors opened a lawsuit against the parent company of social giant Meta, saying it allowed its platforms to call for violence against Russians.

Russia to Declare “Meta” an Extremist Organization

“The social network Instagram distributes materials calling for acts of violence against citizens of the Russian Federation, including the military,” said a statement from Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor, announcing the decision.

