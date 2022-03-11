Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria: Russia does not Plan to Occupy Ukraine (VIDEO)

“The Russian Federation has no plans to occupy the territory of Ukraine.” This was said by the Ambassador of Russia to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova in a video distributed by the diplomatic mission. In it, she explains that she will give similar briefings every week on the actions of Russian forces in Ukraine.

“All possible measures are being taken to preserve the lives and security of civilians. The strikes are carried out only on military sites using high-precision weapons,” Mitrofanova added. According to her, so far 2,911 military sites have been destroyed. 90% of Ukraine's military airports have been hit.

“Every effort has been made in the last two days to secure humanitarian corridors. The evacuation of residents is difficult, as Ukrainian nationalist formations hinder the organization. They use civilians as human shields,” Mitrofanova reiterated the position of the Kremlin.

The ambassador also spoke about the biological laboratories that Russia said it had discovered in Ukraine. According to her, the analysis of the documents for secret military-biological activities of the USA continues.

“The Americans planned to work with avian and reptile pathogens, and then study the possibilities of transmitting African swine fever and anthrax to pigs. They conducted experiments with samples of bat coronavirus. The goal was to create biological weapons to covert the spread of deadly pathogens. These pathogens can be dangerous for the whole of Europe,” the ambassador added.

“The closure of Bulgaria's airspace for Russian planes and another case of expelled Russian diplomats under a fictitious pretext will undoubtedly have a negative impact on our bilateral relations.”

Due to suggestions in the media and stopping the distribution of Russian channels, Mitrofanova will inform every week at a briefing on current issues on the international agenda and bilateral relations with Bulgaria.

Recalling the declaration by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of two Russian embassy staff as persona non grata, Mitrofanova said that this action could not be considered otherwise than as an attempt by official Sofia to “pour a little oil on the fire” in the Western-fueled anti-Russian hysteria.

“These actions will not go unanswered,” the ambassador said, recalling that on March 5, Russia declared Bulgaria an unfriendly state.

“We are not yet imposing an embargo on Nord Stream 1 gas supplies but European politicians are actively pushing us to do so,” said Ambassador Mitrofanova.

She says that statements about giving up Russian oil and oil products are puzzling, as prices have risen to more than $ 130 a barrel today.

“Besides, everyone knows that the supply of oil and oil products from Russia today is the most competitive for the European market. The abandonment of Russian oil will have severe consequences for the world and especially for the European market. At the same time, it is not possible to quickly replace the volume of Russian oil for the European market, it will take more than a year,” said the Russian ambassador.



