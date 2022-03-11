Stoltenberg: NATO Expects all Allies to Impose Sanctions on Russia

World » RUSSIA | March 11, 2022, Friday // 16:33
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said the Alliance expects all its allies to impose sanctions on Russia and that he has informed Cavusoglu of this position, CNN Turk reported.

“The situation in Ukraine should not escalate into a war between NATO and Russia, it will lead to more casualties,” he added.

Stoltenberg also said the Alliance was calling on all European allies to increase their defense budgets.

“We call on all our members to increase their budgets. The European allies must increase their defense budgets. An attack by Russia will have consequences for all of us,” Stoltenberg was quoted as saying by Turkish television NTV.

Stoltenberg said important decisions about the Alliance would be made in Madrid in June.

