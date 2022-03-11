Russia to Declare “Meta” an Extremist Organization
Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has demanded that Meta Platforms, the company behind social media and messaging services Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, be declared an extremist organization by the court. The documents have been sent to court, according to Russian news agencies. The request insists that the company's activities be banned in Russia.
Earlier, Reuters reported, citing internal emails from the company, that as of Friday, Meta was temporarily lifting bans, on its social media websites, for residents of several countries who publish information calling for violence against Russian citizens, including the military.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that if the Reuters publication was correct, “it would mean that there would have to be the most decisive measures to shut down the company.”
Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor has been restricting access to Instagram and Facebook for Russian users for a week.
